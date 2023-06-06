Can Biden's compromise strategy fix a divided US?

"I know bipartisanship is hard, and unity is hard," Biden said during his first-ever Oval Office address on Friday. "No matter how tough our politics gets, we need to see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans.

But it remains to be seen whether this deal can help the longer-term effort of healing what Biden refers to as the “soul of the nation.”

"That's easier said than done," said Bishop Silvester Beaman, a family friend who gave the benediction at Biden's inauguration and credits him with "trying to strike a chord that we need to put our partisanship aside so that we can better govern the country."

In his first two years as president, Biden used Democratic majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate to push through massive stimulus packages despite the protests of Republicans.

But he also crafted compromises deals on veteran healthcare, semiconductor chips, gun safety legislation, and now the debt ceiling.