Trump wins Michigan, Missouri, Idaho caucuses in dominant show of force

With victories in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, the US Virgin Islands, South Carolina, and now Michigan, Missouri and Idaho under his belt, Trump is far and away the frontrunner in the race, with Haley hanging on thanks to support from donors keen for an alternative to the former president.

For this election cycle, Michigan Republicans devised a hybrid nominating system, split between a primary and a caucus.

Trump won the primary convincingly on Tuesday, securing 12 of 16 delegates up for grabs. He took all of Michigan's remaining 39 delegates at stake on Saturday.

At one of the 13 caucus meetings, the participants - knowing Trump would win easily - decided to save time by simply asking anyone who backed Haley to stand up. In a room of 185 voting delegates, 25-year-old Carter Houtman was the only person who rose to his feet.

"It was a little lonely," Houtman told Reuters in an interview afterward.

Houtman said he would likely vote for Trump in November's general election if he is the nominee but felt it was important to stand up for his beliefs on Saturday.

"I didn't like the way that Trump handled himself after the last election," Houtman said.

Dennis Milosch, 87, a Trump supporter, said the former president's dominating win on Saturday underscored how the party has been transformed from one aligned with big business to one focused on the working class.

"Wherever he goes, whatever he does, he pays attention to, responds to, the average person," Milosch said.