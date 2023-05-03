Brazil police raid Bolsonaro's home as part of COVID vaccine probe

Brazil's federal police on Wednesday raided former President Jair Bolsonaro's home in Brasilia as part of a probe into a group suspected of adding false vaccine data into the government's COVID-19 database, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Two of Bolsonaro's closest aides, Mauro Cid and Max Guilherme, have been arrested in the same operation, the sources added.

Federal police earlier in the day said in a statement they were serving 16 search and seizure warrants and six preventive arrest warrants in Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro as part of the operation, but did not disclose the names of those targeted.

A spokesman and a lawyer for Bolsonaro did not immediately respond to requests for comment.