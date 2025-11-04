US to pay reduced food aid benefits, but warns of weeks or months of delay

FILE PHOTO: A worker sorts fresh fruit and vegetables at La Colaborativas food pantry, as food aid benefits, including SNAP payments, will be suspended starting Nov 1 amid the ongoing US government shutdown, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, US, Oct 29, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

President Donald Trump's administration said on Monday it plans to partially fund November food benefits for millions of Americans, but warned it could take some states weeks or months to calculate and distribute the aid.

The administration laid out the Department of Agriculture's plan in a filing in federal court in Rhode Island after a judge ordered it on Friday to use emergency funds to at least partially cover November's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits.

But a USDA official warned in the filing that at least some states, which administer SNAP benefits, would need weeks to months to make system changes that would allow them to calculate and issue the reduced benefits.

In the meantime, some states have hurried to pay benefits themselves or buoyed support for food banks.

Partial payments are unprecedented in the program's 60-year history, which provides assistance to nearly 42 million low-income Americans.

Changes in the system that states need to implement to provide reduced benefits "will take anywhere from a few weeks to up to several months," said the filing from Patrick Penn, deputy under secretary for food, nutrition, and consumer services at the USDA.

SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, lapsed for the first time ever on November 1 during the federal shutdown.

CONTINGENCY FUNDS

A coalition of Democratic-led states sued the administration last week to draw on contingency funds and other sources of funds to pay for the benefits after the USDA said last month it would suspend SNAP benefits starting Nov 1.

The US Department of Justice said on Monday that the USDA is complying with US District Judge John McConnell's order and "will fulfillits obligation to expend the full amount of SNAP contingency funds today."

While the administration said it would fully deplete the $5.25 billion in contingency funds, it would not use other funding that would allow it to fully fund SNAP benefits, which cost $8 billion to $9 billion per month.

Separately, the administration on Friday made $450 million in tariff revenue available to fund three weeks of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, known as WIC, according to federal funding records seen by Reuters on Monday.

Penn said in the court filing that the sums required to fully fund SNAP were too large to draw on tariff revenue, some of which is earmarked for other child nutrition programs.

Skye Perryman, CEO and president of Democracy Forward, which represented the plaintiffs in the case, said in a statement the group is "considering all legal options to secure payment of full funds."

Senator Amy Klobuchar, top Democrat on the Senate Agriculture Committee, also said full benefits should be paid. "It is not enough to do the bare minimum — the administration should stop playing politics with hunger and use all available resources to ensure Americans can put food on the table," Klobuchar said in a statement.

The administration said $600 million would be used to fund states' administrative costs in administering SNAP benefits, leaving $4.65 billion to cover 50% of eligible households' current allotments.

UNPRECEDENTED PAYMENTS

States will need to calculate the partial benefit amount for recipients and then transmit that information to their contracted Electronic Benefit Transfer processor, which then loads SNAP recipients' EBT cards with their benefits.

Conduent, an EBT processor that works with 37 states, said it would be able to move quickly once it receives updated benefit information from states.

SNAP benefits are paid out monthly to eligible Americans whose income is less than 130% of the federal poverty line, or $1,632 a month for a one-person household and $2,215 for a two-person household in many areas.

McConnell and another judge in Boston, US District Judge Indira Talwani, said on Friday the administration had the discretion to also tap a separate fund holding around $23 billion.

Penn said in the court filing the agency is carefully considering using those funds but determined they must remain available for child nutrition programs instead of SNAP.

STATES STEP IN

Alaska and Maryland on Monday joined Vermont, Virginia and a handful of other states that have said they will free up state funds to pay for November SNAP benefits.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy issued a state disaster declaration to make funds available to be loaded onto SNAP recipients' EBT cards on a weekly schedule, according to a press release.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said members of the state National Guard would be deployed to support food banks with distribution.

Other states including Connecticut, New Mexico and West Virginia have said they will send additional money to food banks, which are already under strain as higher food costs strain low-income households.