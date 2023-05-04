    বাংলা

    Trump calls rape claim 'ridiculous' in recorded testimony played during civil trial

    Denying the allegations of the plaintiff, Trump accused her of making up the story to drive sales of a 2019 memoir in which she made her claims public

    Reuters
    Published : 4 May 2023, 07:05 AM
    Updated : 4 May 2023, 07:05 AM

    Donald Trump denied raping writer E Jean Carroll in a deposition video played on Wednesday for a Manhattan federal jury, as the former US president sought to defend himself in a civil trial without testifying in person.

    Trump, front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said in the October 2022 deposition that the alleged rape in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York City decades ago didn’t happen.

    “It’s the most ridiculous, disgusting story,” Trump said in the video, hunched over a conference table as Carroll’s lawyers presented documents to him. “It’s just made up.”

    Trump will not be testifying in person, and his legal team told US District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Tuesday they will not be calling any witnesses.

    The trial is in its sixth day and is expected to extend into next week.

    Carroll’s civil lawsuit for battery and defamation alleges Trump raped her in the mid-1990s and then tarred her reputation by claiming in an October 2022 post on his Truth Social platform that the former Elle magazine advice columnist’s case was a “Hoax and a lie.”

    Carroll said during three days of testimony and pointed cross-examination that Trump slammed her against the wall in either 1995 or 1996, put his fingers into her vagina and then inserted his penis.

    Denying the allegations, Trump accused Carroll of making up the story to drive sales of a 2019 memoir in which she made her claims public.

    The trial has also featured testimony from two women who say Trump sexually assaulted them decades ago.

    Former People magazine reporter Natasha Stoynoff told jurors on Wednesday that Trump cornered her at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida in 2005 and forcibly kissed her for a “few minutes” until a butler interrupted the alleged assault.

    “It really had a profound effect on me,” Stoynoff said through tears, describing the intense shame and self-doubt she said she felt after the encounter.

    Another woman, Jessica Leeds, testified on Tuesday that Trump kissed her, groped her and put his hand up her skirt on a flight in 1979.

