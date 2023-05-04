Trump calls rape claim 'ridiculous' in recorded testimony played during civil trial

Donald Trump denied raping writer E Jean Carroll in a deposition video played on Wednesday for a Manhattan federal jury, as the former US president sought to defend himself in a civil trial without testifying in person.

Trump, front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said in the October 2022 deposition that the alleged rape in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York City decades ago didn’t happen.

“It’s the most ridiculous, disgusting story,” Trump said in the video, hunched over a conference table as Carroll’s lawyers presented documents to him. “It’s just made up.”

Trump will not be testifying in person, and his legal team told US District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Tuesday they will not be calling any witnesses.