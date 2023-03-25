Wall Street push for bank rescues clashes with Washington realities

One government source noted that the FDIC can only pursue the least costly deals for its deposit insurance fund, which limits options for a prompt sale.

The FDIC is expected to announce next steps for SVB's assets this weekend.

DEPOSIT MESSAGING

Led by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the administration sought to reassure depositors that their money is safe, while navigating technical and legal limitations, and making clear they do not intend to bail out ailing banks.

Markets whipsawed on Yellen's comments this week, struggling to decode how far the administration would go to protect depositors and the banking system.

The administration says it is doing all it can to protect depositors, without putting taxpayer funds at risk or bailing out banks.

“We will use tools we have to give the American people confidence that their deposits will be safe," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

A Treasury spokesperson also noted that deposits have stablized at regional banks and in some cases "modestly reversed."

The banking industry itself is not united on how to reassure depositors.

"Certainly, people would like to see more out of the Biden administration,” said Chris Brown, a lobbyist with the firm Mindset in Washington and former House Financial Services Committee staffer. However, "what they would like to see runs the gamut," he said.

MORE RELIEF OR REGULATION?

The banking industry is searching for sweeping relief to calm markets, while Washington is discussing how to prevent the next crisis.

"My sense right now is that regulators think everything is under control," said Todd Phillips, a former FDIC attorney.

President Joe Biden has asked for legislation to make it easier to claw back pay and profits from stock sales for executives at failed banks. The Federal Reserve is expected to ramp up rules for regional banks.

"It is clear we do need to strengthen supervision and regulation. And I assume that there will be recommendations ... and I plan on supporting them," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday.