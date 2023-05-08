Texas police seek motive in mall shooting that killed 8

"We watched this sweet young boy turn into a very sweet gentleman," Kellie Smith wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, identifying LaCour as the brother of her daughter-in-law. "Words can not even begin to describe the devastation that our family feels."

Allen police said three wounded victims were hospitalised in critical condition on Sunday, and at least three were hospitalised in fair condition, including one at a children's hospital. The assailant fatally shot eight people, including at least one child, before a police officer killed him, police said on Saturday.

A graphic 10-second video was circulating on Twitter on Saturday, showing several dead bodies slumped against a planter and white wall bearing the sign of retailer H&M.

At least one of the victims, lifeless and bloody, appears to be a young child. Reuters was able to verify the video was taken at the mall where the shooting took place.

In past shootings, social media sites have worked to take down links to such graphic images. An emailed request for comment to Twitter, which no longer has a communications team, returned an automated reply with a poop emoji.