Liberia counts votes in presidential runoff as many hope for change

Vote counting began just after 1800 GMT at polling stations across the capital. The electoral commission will begin releasing provisional results on Wednesday.

Many voters said they were underwhelmed by Weah's first term, which has been dogged by graft scandals and persistent poverty in Africa's oldest independent republic.

"I am hoping for things to improve," said Hannan Kollie, who studies sociology at the University of Liberia. "Even if George Weah is re-elected, he should do more to improve health, education and environment," she said.

Weah has asked voters for more time to make good on his first-term promises to root out corruption and improve livelihoods. The West African nation is still suffering the fallout from two civil wars between 1989 and 2003, and the 2013-16 Ebola epidemic that killed thousands.

Boakai, 78, who lost to Weah in the 2017 election, has campaigned on the need to rescue the nation from what he calls mismanagement by Weah's administration.

The first round of the election saw a record turnout of 79% of around 2.4 million registered voters.

Boakai said on Tuesday that it was normal for the runoff to have a lower turnout, but said Weah's party was "panicking" and trying to stop ballots being cast, without providing details.

"We are very vigilant. We have people checking on all those things," he told reporters.