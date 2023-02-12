    বাংলা

    Fighting in breakaway Somaliland kills nine, official and medic say

    Shelling at the civilian areas with mortars and heavy artillery left the people dead, according to a city mayor

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Feb 2023, 06:08 AM
    Updated : 12 Feb 2023, 06:08 AM

    At least nine people were killed and another 14 wounded on Saturday in a sixth day of fighting in Somalia's breakaway Somaliland region, a local government official and medic said, hours after Somaliland called for an unconditional ceasefire.

    Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 but has not received widespread international recognition for its independence.

    Its government has faced heavy opposition in Las Anod and surrounding areas, where some clan leaders are seeking to rejoin federal Somalia and have accused the Somaliland authorities of failing to tackle insecurity.

    "Somaliland forces are shelling the civilian areas by using mortars and heavy artillery," Abdirahim Ali Ismail, mayor of Las Anod, said by phone. "The general doctor who was treating the wounded in the war was killed in the hospital."

    Mohamed Farah, a doctor at Las Anod Hospital, confirmed the toll and shelling.

    Somaliland government officials were not immediately reachable for comment.

    Its interior ministry said Somaliland's troops had acted in self defence and the ceasefire announced on Friday still held.

    "The JSL (Somaliland) government is making it clear that the JSL forces were not attacking, they were only defending themselves, and they are still in their positions," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

    The fighting in Las Anod, the administrative centre of Sool region, first erupted after a committee of local leaders, religious scholars and civil society groups said last Sunday they no longer recognised the Somaliland administration and wanted to rejoin Somalia.

    At least 58 people were killed in clashes on Monday and Tuesday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Map of Niger.
    10 soldiers killed in insurgent ambush: Niger
    Niger, alongside neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso are struggling to quell insurgents linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State
    Credit: Alamy via Reuters Connect
    5 die in gun attack on Cameroon farm workers
    The unidentified assailants shot at a truck carrying employees of Cameroon Development Corporation
    FILE Photo: Congolese protesters gather outside a United Nations peacekeeping force's warehouse in Goma in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Jul 25, 2022.
    8 civilians dead in clash with UN peacekeepers in east Congo
    Anti-UN sentiment has risen in the country since a rebel group staged a violent offensive last year that has displaced hundreds of thousands
    Map of Somalia
    24 killed in second day of fighting in Somaliland
    Doctors said the bodies of 58 people had been brought to the public hospital in Las Anod since clashes began on Monday

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher