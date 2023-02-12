Fighting in breakaway Somaliland kills nine, official and medic say

At least nine people were killed and another 14 wounded on Saturday in a sixth day of fighting in Somalia's breakaway Somaliland region, a local government official and medic said, hours after Somaliland called for an unconditional ceasefire.

Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 but has not received widespread international recognition for its independence.

Its government has faced heavy opposition in Las Anod and surrounding areas, where some clan leaders are seeking to rejoin federal Somalia and have accused the Somaliland authorities of failing to tackle insecurity.