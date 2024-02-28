At least 31 killed in Mali bus accident, transport ministry says

At least 31 people were killed in Mali on Tuesday when a bus plunged off a bridge over a river near the western town of Kenieba, the transport ministry said.

The bus had been en route to Burkina Faso when the accident occurred at around 17:00 local time, it said, adding Malians and citizens of elsewhere in the West African subregion were among the victims.

"The probable cause was the driver's failure to control the vehicle," it said.