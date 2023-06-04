Fresh protests rock Senegal as death toll climbs

Gas stations and a supermarket were looted overnight on Friday and several districts were strewn with rubble and burned tyres. A water plant has also been targeted, said Interior Minister Felix Abdoulaye Diome.

"There has been a clear intention to disrupt the normal working of our economic activity. The choice of targets is not accidental," Diome told journalists late on Saturday, describing the situation as under control.

He said over 500 people had been detained since the long-running protests first kicked off in 2021.

The catalyst for the latest unrest was the sentencing on Thursday of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko in the two-year-old rape case. His supporters say the prosecution was politically motivated and he denies any wrongdoing.

On Thursday, he was acquitted of rape but found guilty in absentia of corrupting a minor and sentenced to two years in prison. That sentence could prevent him from running in the February presidential election, and protesters have heeded his call to challenge authorities.

Minister Diome declined to comment on whether the police planned to detain Sonko imminently to start his prison sentence - a move that would likely further enflame tensions.