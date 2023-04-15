At least 30 civilians killed in eastern Congo village attack

Suspected militants killed at least 30 civilians on Friday in a village raid in Democratic Republic of Congo’s northeastern Ituri province, the head of a civil society group and a local resident said.

Army spokesperson Jules Ngongo Tshikudi confirmed the morning attack in Banyali Kilo, a district in conflict-riven Ituri, but did not give a death toll as he said the armed forces were still searching the area.

"They set fire to several houses, looted property ... and killed around 30 people, both men and women," said local civil society president Charite Banza.