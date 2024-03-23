    বাংলা

    Gunmen in Nigeria kill at least 21 people, kidnap others, residents say

    Kidnappings by criminal gangs with no ideological affiliation and demanding ransoms have become an almost daily occurrence in northern Nigeria

    Reuters
    Published : 23 March 2024, 04:26 AM
    Updated : 23 March 2024, 04:26 AM

    Gunmen in Nigeria killed at least 21 people in northwest Niger state in an attack at a busy market, local residents and a local traditional leader said on Friday, the latest incidence of violence by armed gangs.

    The attack follows the mass kidnapping this month of schoolchildren and several abductions in Kaduna.

    Alhaji Isah Bawale, a traditional leader in Niger state's Madaka rural community said gunmen entered the market on Thursday and randomly opened fire, killing several people.

    "They didn't spare anyone, they killed and abducted people," said Bawale, adding that officials were gathering information on the dead and missing.

    But three other residents said that at least 21 people were killed.

    "As I speak to you, about 21 persons have been confirmed killed," said Abdulganiyu Aliyu, who witnessed the incident.

    "They (gunmen) did not stop there, they proceeded to set shops and vehicles on fire, and the clinic within the market area," Aliyu said by phone.

    Another resident, market trader Hussaini Hasan confirmed that 21 people had been killed and that a number of women and children had been kidnapped.

    Niger State Commissioner for Homeland Security Bello Abdullahi Mohammed confirmed the attack but did not provide details.

    Kidnappings by criminal gangs with no ideological affiliation and demanding ransoms have become an almost daily occurrence, especially in northern Nigeria, tearing apart families and communities who have to pool savings to pay ransoms, often forcing them to sell land, cattle and grain to secure their loved ones' release.

    RELATED STORIES
    Smoke from fire rises above the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a shooting incident, outside Moscow, Russia, March 22, 2024.
    Over 60 killed in Moscow concert attack, IS claims responsibility
    Health officials said about 145 people were wounded, of which about 60 were in critical condition
    Map of Nigeria
    At least 61 kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria, residents say
    The kidnapping occurs days after nearly 300 students went missing in an attack by an armed gang in the region
    State minister Titu laments being 'trolled' online, vows to continue market oversight
    State minister laments being 'trolled' online
    He says he is focused on carrying out his duties rather than dwelling on the negative feedback
    A boy holds a sign to protest against, what a teacher, local councillor and parents said, the kidnapping of hundreds of school pupils by gunmen after the Friday prayer, in Kaduna, Nigeria Mar 8, 2024.
    'I forced her to go to school', Nigerian mother cries after mass school abduction
    Gunmen seized more than 300 primary and secondary school children between the ages of seven and 15, school authorities and parents said on Friday

    Opinion

    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp