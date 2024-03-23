Gunmen in Nigeria kill at least 21 people, kidnap others, residents say

Gunmen in Nigeria killed at least 21 people in northwest Niger state in an attack at a busy market, local residents and a local traditional leader said on Friday, the latest incidence of violence by armed gangs.

The attack follows the mass kidnapping this month of schoolchildren and several abductions in Kaduna.

Alhaji Isah Bawale, a traditional leader in Niger state's Madaka rural community said gunmen entered the market on Thursday and randomly opened fire, killing several people.