At least 21 killed in Nigeria after herdsmen attack villagers

Gunmen have killed at least 21 villagers in Nigerian state of Kogi, residents said on Friday, the latest clash between herders and farmers in Africa's most populous nation fueled by growing pressure on land resources.

Edibo Ameh Mark, chairman of Omala local government area of Kogi, where the violence took place, said around 21 people were buried early on Friday.

He said the attack was a reprisal by Fulani herders after the villagers three days ago killed six of them, including two by beheading.