'I forced her to go to school', Nigerian mother cries after mass school abduction

Seven-year-old Safiya Kuriga complained she was feeling feverish but her mother still made her attend class on Thursday. Within two hours, gunmen entered her school and kidnapped Safiya and some 300 other students in Nigeria's northern Kaduna state.

"I forced her to go to school that morning despite her complaining to me of a fever," a sobbing Khadiya Kuriga told Reuters by phone from Kuriga town. "We have been crying since yesterday. Our children are hungry."

Gunmen seized more than 300 primary and secondary school children between the ages of seven and 15, school authorities and parents said on Friday.

Some students were later released while a few others escaped, leaving at least 286 missing, said Salisu Abubakar, a teacher at the Local Government Education Authority School.

No one has claimed responsibility for the kidnappings, the first mass school abduction in Nigeria since July 2021, when gunmen seized some 150 children.