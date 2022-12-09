Dozens killed as jihadist groups clash in eastern Mali

Dozens of civilians have been killed and hundreds displaced over several days of heavy fighting between rival Islamist groups in Mali's restive east, local government officials said on Thursday.

Jihadists linked to Islamic State have been clashing with local al Qaeda affiliates over territory in the regions of Gao and Menaka, where insurgents have been waging offensives over the past decade.

The militants have been advancing in the east since France and several other European nations decided to pull their troops following disagreements with the military government.

Particularly violent clashes broke out this week, exacerbating a conflict that has already has killed thousands and displaced more than 2.7 million across the Sahel, according to the United Nations.