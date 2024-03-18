Gambian lawmakers to vote on repealing female genital mutilation ban

Gambian lawmakers were due on Monday to vote on a proposal to repeal a ban on female genital mutilation (FGM), which if approved would mark a rare setback for efforts to criminalise the practice.

In 2015, the small West African nation imposed steep fines and jail sentences for those who carry out FGM, which the World Health Organization says has no health benefits and can lead to excessive bleeding, shock, psychological problems and death.

Despite progress in enacting legal bans, the United Nations Children's Fund found in a report released earlier this month that the number of women and girls who have undergone FGM worldwide increased from 200 million eight years ago to 230 million now. It is practised in 92 countries, 51 of which have laws banning it, according to Equality Now, an advocacy group.

Gambia's ban, adopted under the autocratic former president Yahya Jammeh, has faced pushback in the overwhelmingly Muslim country, particularly since President Adama Barrow came to power in 2017.