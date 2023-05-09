    বাংলা

    Over 5,500 still missing in flood-hit east Congo: local official

    Floods killed more than 400 people last week in the area in east Democratic of Congo

    Reuters
    Published : 9 May 2023, 10:19 AM
    Updated : 9 May 2023, 10:19 AM

    More than 5,500 people are still unaccounted for in an area in east Democratic of Congo where floods killed more than 400 people last week, a local official said on Tuesday, as shaken survivors waited for food aid.

    Scores of bodies have been recovered from the villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi in South Kivu province's Kalehe territory since torrential rain caused landslides and flash floods on Thursday, flattening buildings and sweeping away crops.

    Mass graves were dug over the weekend to dispose of the dead, many of whom were women and children, prompting complaints from some civil society groups who said the burials were undignified.

    Red Cross workers have sounded the alarm about a lack of supplies and equipment to assist more than 8,800 affected residents, many left homeless and traumatised after one of the deadliest natural disasters in Congo's recent history.

    Kalehe administrator Thomas Bakenga Zirimwabagabo said on Tuesday that 411 bodies had been found so far and that at least 5,525 people were still missing.

    A government delegation arrived in the area on Monday evening and was expected to bring food and tents for the survivors. Many have been staying with relatives or in public buildings left intact, leading to overcrowding.

    Government officials have told humanitarian workers to stop mass burials and wait for coffins to be delivered to the area.

    The floods are the latest major disaster in Africa highlighting the vulnerability of countries with poor urban planning and weak infrastructure to the impacts of climate change.

    They have led to calls for better response plans as warming temperatures are increasing the intensity and frequency of Africa's rains, according to United Nations climate experts.

    RELATED STORIES
    Congolese civilians gather after the death of their family members following rains that destroyed buildings and forced aid workers to gather mud-clad corpses into piles in the village of Nyamukubi, Kalehe territory in South Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo May 6, 2023. REUTERS
    Congo flood victims buried en masse as deaths cross 400
    The toll is likely to rise further as bodies are still floating in rivers and buried under wreckage with hundreds are unaccounted for
    Logs lie next to a rusting barge on the banks of the Congo river Oct 7, 2004.
    Nearly 200 killed in Congo floods
    Heavy rain destroys buildings, and forces aid workers to gather mud-clad corpses into piles
    Internally displaced Congolese Muslim women attend Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in the Munigi camp site near Goma in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Apr 21, 2023.
    In Congo camp, Muslims celebrate Eid with much-needed aid
    Young Muslims go from tent to tent at Munigi camp for displaced people, their arms laden with bags of rice, beans and fish, gifts to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan
    Lake Kivu, Rwanda, Central Africa.
    6 dead, 64 missing after boat sinks in Congo
    A local official at Idjwi island in the lake said 150 passengers were aboard the motorised boat

    Opinion

    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire
    Global ammunition race may decide Ukraine war
    Peter Apps