    বাংলা

    Development partners commit $30bn to food production in Africa

    Around 40 countries from across the continent presented agricultural development plans to the bank and other partners, who pledged support for the plans over the next five years

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Jan 2023, 03:43 AM
    Updated : 28 Jan 2023, 03:43 AM

    Development partners have committed $30 billion to boost food production in Africa over the next five years, the president of the African Development Bank said on Friday at the close of a summit on food security on the continent.

    The continent is facing its worst food crisis ever, with more than one in five Africans – a record 278 million people – facing hunger, according to United Nations estimates.

    A major theme of the three-day summit in the Senegalese capital Dakar was that African countries need to boost their food production capacity rather than relying on imports that have left them vulnerable to price spikes and shortages.

    The meeting brought together African leaders, development banks and international partners including the United States, the European Union and Britain to mobilise funding and political commitment.

    Around 40 countries from across the continent presented agricultural development plans to the bank and other partners, who pledged support for the plans over the next five years to enable the countries to increase food production.

    "We're going to invest in markets, we are going to invest in infrastructure, energy, we're going to invest in roads, we're going to invest in storage, all the things that you need to make agriculture work," African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina said in an interview.

    "We must make sure that agriculture allows people to feed themselves. That's the core of what we are doing here. It's embarrassing that Africa is not able to feed itself," Adesina said.

    Heavy debt burdens from the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, which raised prices of fuel, grain and edible oils, have added to long-term causes of food insecurity such as climate change and conflict, experts say.

    The Ukraine war also disrupted the supply of fertiliser to the continent, pushing prices beyond the reach of farmers.

    The bank last year reached a deal and got assurances from fertiliser manufacturers on the continent including Nigeria's Dangote and Indorama, and Morocco's OCP that Africa will not be marginalised in the fertiliser supply chain, Adesina said, adding that the bank had made investments in the manufacturers.

    "I think we will not have a fertiliser crisis in Africa. The challenge we're going to have is affordability problem," he said, adding that governments would have to put support measures in place to make fertiliser affordable for farmers.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: A general view of buildings in Yaounde, Cameroon January 28, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo
    Cameroon denies asking for help to mediate conflict
    Canada's foreign ministry said it had accepted a mandate to facilitate talks between Cameroonian authorities and some separatist factions
    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gives a speech after she visited the House of Slaves (Maison des Esclaves) at Goree Island off the coast of Dakar, Senegal January 21, 2023.
    Yellen, IMF visits to Zambia reflect concern over stalled debt talks
    Zambia requested debt relief under the Group of 20 Common Framework nearly two years, but progress has been glacial at best
    FILE PHOTO: A general view of buildings in Yaounde, Cameroon January 28, 2022.
    Cameroon journalist found dead after abduction
    Media advocates described Martinez Zogo's disappearance and death as a further sign of the perils of reporting in the African country
    Somali policemen prepare to take their positions near the mayor's office following a blast in Mogadishu, Somalia, Jan 22, 2023.
    5 killed in blast, attack near mayor's office in Somalia
    Security killed six of the militants who have attacked the office

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher