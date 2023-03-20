East Congo militants kill at least 22 in string of attacks

Suspected militants killed at least 22 people in a string of attacks across the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern Ituri and North Kivu provinces overnight Saturday, officials and activists said on Sunday.

The incidents were the latest in a stream of continuous violence that has plagued eastern Congo for years, despite increasing interventions from the country's army and UN peacekeepers.

At least 12 people were killed Saturday in simultaneous raids across several villages in Ituri province. Local officials and civil society leaders blamed the CODECO group, one of several militias that have destabilized the densely forested region.