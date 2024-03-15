Attackers raid hotel in Somalia's capital after blasts, residents say

Police and other government spokespeople were not immediately reachable to comment.

"We first heard a huge blast, and then gunfire followed. We understand the fighters are inside (the hotel) for we hear exchange of gunfire," resident Farah Ali, who lives near the president's office, told Reuters.

A Reuters witness also said he heard a second explosion several minutes after the first one.

Hussein Abdullahi, another resident, said soldiers fired shots before the first blast and he heard the sound of a speeding car.