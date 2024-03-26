WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange wins temporary reprieve from extradition to US

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange can continue his fight against extradition to the United States after the High Court in London ruled on Tuesday he should be allowed to appeal against it unless the US promises he will not face the death penalty.

US prosecutors are seeking to put Assange, 52, on trial on 18 counts, all bar one under the Espionage Act, over WikiLeaks' high-profile release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables.

Assange's lawyers in February sought permission to challenge Britain's approval of his extradition.

In their ruling, two senior judges said he had a real prospect of successfully appealing against extradition on a number of grounds.