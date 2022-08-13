China sanctions Lithuanian deputy minister for Taiwan visit

China's foreign ministry said on Friday it had imposed sanctions on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute for visiting Taiwan, the latest development in Beijing's diplomatic row with the European Union country.

The foreign ministry said China would also suspend engagement with Vaiciukeviciute's ministry and cooperation on transportation with Lithuania, a small Baltic republic.

Lithuania's Ministry of Transport and Communications said it regretted China's announcement.

"Beijing is choosing to continue and intensify the course of illegal actions against (an) EU member state," the Lithuanian ministry said in a statement to Reuters.