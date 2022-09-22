Biden accuses Putin of irresponsible nuclear threats, violating UN charter

COMPETING FOR INFLUENCE

The United States and Western allies are competing with Russia for diplomatic influence. The United States has acknowledged that some countries are concerned the Ukraine war had drawn global attention away from other crises.

Washington has also long been vying for sway with Beijing.

"Let me be direct about the competition between the United States and China. As we manage shifting geopolitical trends, the United States will conduct itself as a reasonable leader," Biden said.

"We do not seek conflict. We do not seek a Cold War. We do not ask any nation to choose between the United States or any other partner," he said.

Biden also called out China for suspending bilateral cooperation with the United States on climate talks after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Aug 2-3 visit to Taiwan.

"The United States will work with every nation, including our competitors, to solve global problems like climate change. Climate diplomacy is not a favor to the United States or any other nation and walking away hurts the entire world," he said.

Biden announced $2.9 billion in additional US funding to combat global food insecurity, building on $6.9 billion in US funding already committed this year.

The United States has strengthened its focus on food supplies since Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine worsened a global crisis that was already fuelled by climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. Russia and Ukraine are major grain and fertiliser exporters and shipments were disrupted by the war.

Biden pushed back against Russian complaints that Western sanctions are harming its exports, stressing that US sanctions explicitly allow Russia to export food and fertiliser and that it was "Russia's war that is worsening food insecurity."

He also urged countries not to hoard grain while so many people are suffering: "In every country in the world, no matter what else divides us, if parents cannot feed their children, nothing, nothing else matters."

The United States has accused China of stockpiling grain. China's grain stocks at the end of the 2021/22 season were estimated by the International Grains Council to be 323.5 million tonnes, more than half the global total of 602.9 million. They dwarf those of the United States, the world's top grain exporter, which were estimated at 57.5 million tonnes.

Biden also pushed for the extension of a deal, brokered in July by the United Nations and Turkey, that allowed Ukraine to resume Black Sea food and fertiliser exports. Russia has cast a shadow over whether the initial 120-day deal should continue.