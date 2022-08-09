    বাংলা

    Biden to sign documents backing Sweden, Finland for NATO

    Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in response to Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine

    Reuters
    Published : 9 August 2022, 02:44 PM
    Updated : 9 August 2022, 02:44 PM

    US President Joe Biden was due on Tuesday to sign documents endorsing Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO, the most significant expansion of the military alliance since the 1990s as it responds to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    The US Senate backed the expansion by an overwhelming 95-1 last week, a rare display of bipartisan unity in a bitterly divided Washington. Both Democratic and Republican Senators strongly approved membership for the two Nordic countries, describing them as important allies whose modern militaries already worked closely with NATO.

    The vote was a sharp contrast with some rhetoric in Washington during the administration of former Republican President Donald Trump, who pursued an "America First" foreign policy and criticized NATO allies who failed to reach defense spending targets.

    Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in response to Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly warned both countries against joining the alliance.

    NATO's 30 allies signed the accession protocol for Sweden and Finland last month, allowing them to join the nuclear-armed alliance once all member states ratify the decision.

    The accession must be ratified by the parliaments of all 30 North Atlantic Treaty Organization members before Finland and Sweden can be protected by Article Five, the defense clause stating that an attack on one ally is an attack on all.

    Ratification could take up to a year, although the accession has already been approved by a few countries including Canada, Germany and Italy.

    RELATED STORIES
    Taiwanese foreign minister says China drills part of a game-plan for invasion
    China drills part of a game-plan for invasion: Taiwan
    The drills continue with China often breaching the unofficial median line down the Taiwan Strait
    Russia starts stripping jetliners for parts as sanctions bite
    Russia starts stripping jetliners for parts as sanctions bite
    Russian-assembled Sukhoi Superjets are heavily dependent on foreign parts. An engine has already been removed from one Superjet to allow another continue flying
    US to send Ukraine $5.5 billion in new fiscal, military aid
    US to send Ukraine $5.5bn in new fiscal, military aid
    A budgetary grant of $4.5 billion will fund urgent government needs, including social welfare and healthcare costs, bringing total US fiscal aid for Ukraine to $8.5 billion
    Ukraine, Russia trade blame for nuclear plant shelling amid global alarm
    Ukraine, Russia trade blame for nuclear plant shelling
    Russia's invading forces seized the nuclear plant in March. The area, including the city of Kherson, is now the target of a Ukrainian counter-offensive

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher