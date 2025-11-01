Home +
Russia says it destroys Ukrainian special forces team in Pokrovsk

The country wants to take the whole of the Donbas region, which comprises Luhansk and Donetsk provinces

Russia destroys Ukrainian special forces team in Pokrovsk
Members of the White Angel unit of Ukrainian police officers who evacuate people from the frontline towns and villages, check an area for residents, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the frontline town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 21, 2025. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Reuters

Published : 01 Nov 2025, 06:52 PM

Updated : 01 Nov 2025, 06:52 PM

