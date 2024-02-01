US may recognise independent Palestinian state: Ambassador Ramadan

The Palestinian ambassador applauded the UK’s talk of recognising a Palestinian state, saying that it should have been done earlier. He added that he had heard the US was also preparing to take a similar step.

On Jan 31, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron suggested the country is ready to bring forward the time it formally recognises a Palestinian state.

The Palestinian people have to be shown ‘irreversible progress’ towards a two-state solution, he said.

"As that happens, we - with allies - will look at the issue of recognising a Palestinian state, including at the United Nations," he told the Conservative Middle East Council.

"That could be one of the things that helps to make this process irreversible."

Ramadan described the decision as a good move.

“If the UK had real morals, they would be the first to recognise a Palestinian state.”