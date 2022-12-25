8 unusual ways Christmas is celebrated around the world

Jingle bells can be heard all around the world on Christmas. Not only is it one of the most important festivals on the Christian calendar, but it has also become one of the most cherished events around the world and is seen as a celebration of unity, humbleness, and kindness.

However, the differences in cultures and traditions across the world have led to many different Christmas traditions and celebrations that are a little different from the image of the quintessential Western Christmas in our heads.

THE CHRISTMAS BUCKET

Christmas is something of a novelty in Japan. The East Asian nation mostly treats Christmas as a secular festival, but people often give gifts and spend time with loved ones on the occasion. Christmas Eve is also thought of as a romantic night for couples.

One unusual tradition in Japan is eating fried chicken – specifically KFC – for Christmas dinner. The trend is so popular in the country that KFC Japan offers a variety of themed items for the Japanese to enjoy.