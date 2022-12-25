8 unusual ways Christmas is celebrated around the world

Jingle bells can be heard all around the world on Christmas. Not only is it one of the most important festivals on the Christian calendar, but it has also become one of the most cherished events around the world and is seen as a celebration of unity, humbleness, and kindness.
However, the differences in cultures and traditions across the world have led to many different Christmas traditions and celebrations that are a little different from the image of the quintessential Western Christmas in our heads.
THE CHRISTMAS BUCKET
Christmas is something of a novelty in Japan. The East Asian nation mostly treats Christmas as a secular festival, but people often give gifts and spend time with loved ones on the occasion. Christmas Eve is also thought of as a romantic night for couples.
One unusual tradition in Japan is eating fried chicken – specifically KFC – for Christmas dinner. The trend is so popular in the country that KFC Japan offers a variety of themed items for the Japanese to enjoy.
WITCHY MISCHIEF
Norwegians believe that evil spirits and witches come out on Christmas Eve. To prevent them from taking flight to scare and vex people throughout the night, Norwegians hide their brooms on Christmas Eve.
CHRISTMAS ROAST ON THE BARBIE
Due to its location in the Southern Hemisphere, Christmas brings falls in the summer months in New Zealand. Without the typical trimmings of the Dickensian Christmas, a Kiwi Yuletide often entails an outdoor barbecue as people spend quality time with friends and family as they exchange gifts.
CANDLELIGHT VIGIL
In Ireland, people light a tall, red candle and place it next to their front window overnight to welcome Christmas Day.
THE PICKLE HUNT
In Germany, it is Saint Nicholas who brings candy and gifts for children instead of the well-known Santa Claus. The Germans also have a funny tradition where they decorate a pickle and hide it in their Christmas trees. Whoever finds the hidden item receives a bonus gift.
DINNER BY STARLIGHT
The Polish go an extra mile for dinner, refusing to start eating on Christmas Eve until someone spots the first star of the night.
AN EDUCATED TRADITION
My personal favourite, however, is the Icelandic Christmas practice. On Christmas Eve, the people of Iceland exchange books with family and friends and spend the rest of the day reading in front of the fireplace.
Despite the different ways people around the world mark the occasion, Christmas should still be an occasion for peace and goodwill. Merry Christmas and happy holidays to everyone.
