Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 13, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Rubio may face questions over legality of US strikes in Caribbean at G7 meeting

US military has carried out 19 strikes in the Caribbean and Latin America, killing at least 76

Rubio may face questions over legality of US strikes in Caribbean
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand speak following talks at the G7 foreign ministers meeting at the White Oaks Resort in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Canada, Nov 12, 2025. MANDEL NGAN/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 13 Nov 2025, 02:23 AM

Updated : 13 Nov 2025, 02:23 AM

Related Stories
Turkish plane crashes in Georgia with 20 aboard
Turkish plane crashes in Georgia with 20 aboard
Trump asks Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu
Trump asks Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu
Novo Nordisk cuts Wegovy price by a third
Novo Nordisk cuts Wegovy price by a third
9 in 10 Afghan families face hunger, debt: UNDP
9 in 10 Afghan families face hunger, debt: UNDP
Read More
Dhaka on edge as police urge calm
Dhaka on edge as police urge calm
Sri Lanka players seek exit after Pakistan bombing
Sri Lanka players seek exit after Pakistan bombing
Are US strikes on alleged drug vessels legal?
Are US strikes on alleged drug vessels legal?
EC talks: Poll schedule in focus as parties eye clarity
EC talks: Poll schedule in focus as parties eye clarity
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More