Evacuation alert, sirens cause panic in Seoul after North Korea launch

"So without knowing what was really happening, I was about to head down to a basement wearing a wrap carrier with my baby," she added.

Sirens started to wail in Seoul at 6:32 am (2132 GMT Tuesday) as the city issued a "Presidential Alert" telling citizens to prepare for a potential evacuation.

About 10 minutes later, however, the Interior Ministry sent out another mobile message to say the city's alert had been issued in error.

Lee eventually decided to stay put in her home despite seeing a television headline saying the alerts related to the launch of a North Korean space vehicle, but she showed photographs of friends packing bags, readying to leave.

The two countries are still technically at war seven decades after the Korean War ended in an armistice, and residents of Seoul have grown accustomed to living in the shadow of threats from their neighbour.