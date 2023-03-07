US intelligence suggests pro-Ukrainian group sabotaged Nord Stream pipelines

New intelligence reviewed by US officials suggests that a pro-Ukrainian group carried out the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines last year, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

There was no evidence that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky or his top lieutenants were involved in the operation, or that the perpetrators were acting at the direction of any Ukrainian government officials, the newspaper reported, citing US officials.

Reuters could not independently verify the report, and US officials could not be immediately reached for comment. Representatives for Kyiv and Moscow also could not be immediately reached.