    বাংলা

    Slovenia, Spain prioritise recognition of Palestinian state

    They must also act to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza amid the war between Israel and Hamas in the Palestinian enclave, they said

    Malay Kumar
    Published : 16 April 2024, 07:41 PM
    Updated : 16 April 2024, 07:41 PM

    Slovenia and Spain agree on the need to formally recognise a Palestinian state as a way to end the Israel-Palestinian conflict, the leaders of the two countries said on Tuesday.

    They must also act to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza amid the war between Israel and Hamas in the Palestinian enclave, they said.

    "The most important thing is that we have addressed a whole series of questions - when, not if, but when is the best moment to recognize Palestine," Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said at a joint news conference with Spain's Pedro Sanchez.

    Golob gave no timeline, saying the matter did not depend on Slovenia and Spain alone but on other international factors. But Slovenia would vote in the United Nations Security Council for full membership of a Palestinian state, he said.

    Spain, long a champion of Palestinian rights, last month agreed with the leaders of Ireland, Malta and Slovenia to take the first steps towards recognizing a Palestinian state.

    The efforts come as the death toll in Gaza from Israel's offensive to crush Hamas neared 34,000. Much of the territory has been flattened by Israeli bombardments, leaving most of the people destitute while a famine looms.

    Israel has said the four EU countries' initiative would amount to a "prize for terrorism" that would reduce the chances of a negotiated resolution to the generations-old conflict. The latest Gaza war broke out after Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on Oct.7, killing about 1,200 people and taking more than 200 hostage.

    Sanchez's visit to Slovenia was part of a tour of several European countries to try to garner support for the recognition of a Palestinian state.

    Arab states and the European Union agreed at a meeting in Spain in November that a two-state solution was the answer to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The goal of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel has long been the basis for international peace efforts, but these have been stalled for a decade.

    Since 1988, 139 out of 193 United Nations member states have recognised Palestinian statehood.

    RELATED STORIES
    An Israeli tank manoeuvres near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Israel, April 10, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
    Israeli military calling up reservists for Gaza operations
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to evacuate civilians from Rafah before any incursion aimed at crushing Hamas battalions there
    People walk past destroyed buildings, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis, Gaza April 11, 2024, in this screengrab from a handout video.
    Dozens of Palestinians killed in Gaza as Hamas official vows to 'break' Israel
    Meshaal, who lives in exile and heads Hamas' political office in the diaspora said its six-month-old battle with Israel would "break the enemy soon"
    Ireland's Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Simon Harris stands on the day of his meeting with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to discuss recognising the Palestinian state, in Dublin, Ireland, Apr 12, 2024.
    Moving closer to recognising Palestinian state: Ireland
    The island nation would like to do so in concert with Spain and other like-minded countries, new prime minister Harris says
    Smoke rises in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Southern Israel, Dec 15, 2023.
    US imposes sanctions on two West Bank outposts, Israeli settlers
    Israeli banks said in February they were heeding the sanctions, despite Israeli government opposition, and the targeted settlers reported their bank accounts had been frozen

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor