Ireland to close visa scheme for wealthy investors

While the scheme did not provide passports, investors and qualifying family members could apply for citizenship after five years of residency in Ireland.

The minister said the decision to close the scheme had taken into account studies by international bodies such as the European Commission, which last year called on EU governments to end national programmes to sell citizenship to investors, which it has long considered a security risk.

Approximately 1,500 cases that are awaiting approval for the Irish scheme, which has been popular with Chinese investors, will be considered, the statement said.