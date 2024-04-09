Harris completes steadfast journey to become Ireland's youngest premier

When Simon Harris made headlines in his local County Wicklow newspaper in 2003 for criticising the government, the future Irish prime minister was described as "a well-known local activist". He was 16 years old.

Harris on Tuesday became Ireland's youngest ever premier, an ascent that while swift owing to Leo Varadkar's shock departure, has also been more than 20 years in the making, according to those who have worked with the ambitious political devotee.

He quit university aged 20 to work as a political aide, was elected a councillor at 22, a member of parliament at 24 and appointed to cabinet five months shy of his 30th birthday, where he would make his name helping steer the country's initial response to COVID-19.

His first boss, former Irish Deputy Prime Minister Frances Fitzgerald, recalls being struck at just how keen her future cabinet colleague was to work in politics, something that was "unusual enough, even then" for a 20-year-old.

"What I thought was how very impressive he was, how very eager, energetic, intelligent and interested but most of all how he really wanted to work in the political system," Fitzgerald, currently a member of the European parliament, told Reuters.

Harris has spoken about how he became involved in politics to campaign for support for his autistic younger brother Adam. He set up an autism awareness charity aged 15, calling it "the formative experience of my life".

"I would say that's what defines him, he does believe in politics and to this day, he believes in the political system as the place to be to get things done," Fitzgerald said of her Fine Gael party colleague.

That description of a politician who works "all the hours of the day and night" was echoed by Niall Collins, a junior minister from coalition partners Fianna Fail, who has worked alongside Harris in the higher education ministry since 2020.

"His work ethic and attention to detail is enormous," Collins told national broadcaster RTE on Sunday.