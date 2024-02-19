Yemen's Houthis say ship attacked in Gulf of Aden may sink

Yemen's Houthi militants said on Monday they had attacked another cargo vessel in the Gulf of Aden which was at risk of sinking, raising the stakes in their campaign to disrupt global shipping in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have made repeated drone and missile strikes since November in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, drawing U.S. and British bombing against them.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement that the Rubymar's crew was safe but that the ship was badly damaged and at risk of sinking. The Belize-flagged, British-registered and Lebanese-managed vessel was attacked on Sunday.

The Houthis had also shot down a U.S drone over the Yemeni port Hodeidah, Sarea added.

Security firm LSS-SAPU, in charge of safety on the Rubymar, said the crew evacuated after two missiles hit. They were picked up by another commercial ship which took them to Djibouti.

"We know she was taking in water," LSS-SAPU told Reuters in comments by phone. "There is nobody on board now ... The owners and managers are considering options for towage."

So far, no ships have been sunk nor crew killed from the attacks in a sea lane accounting for about 12% of global maritime traffic. Some companies have chosen to go the longer and more expensive route via the southern tip of Africa.