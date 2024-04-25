US House Speaker Johnson heckled and booed at Columbia, center of Gaza protests

Johnson, whose job as House Speaker has been threatened by ultraconservative Republicans in his caucus, could have expected a cold welcome from students on a New York City campus known as a liberal bastion.

In a politically polarised country, conservatives can score points by being seen as standing up to liberal activists, many of whom say the Republican portrayals of anti-semitic violence on campus are greatly exaggerated for political purposes.

Johnson also met with Jewish students who said they were fearful to come onto the campus, citing testimony from Jewish students who said they had been spat on and seen swastikas drawn on the walls.

As Johnson spoke on the library steps, protesters at the encampment nearby appeared to pay little attention.

Students at the encampment say their protest has been peaceful, and that outsiders not connected with their movement are behind any inflammatory confrontations off-campus.

"We regret that there's no attention on this peaceful movement and politicians are diverting attention from the real issues," said Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian student at Columbia who has been part of the negotiations with school administration over the protests though he has not stayed at the camp. "This is academic freedom, this is freedom of speech."

Free speech advocates PEN America called the sudden escalation at the University of Texas "deeply alarming."

"The administration should be doing everything in their power to keep their students safe and the campus operating, but calling the state police to disperse a peaceful protest that had barely begun does the opposite," Kristen Shahverdian, PEN's campus free speech program director, said in a statement.

The political reverberations reached the White House, where press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden believes free speech, debate and nondiscrimination are important on college campuses.

"We want to see this be peaceful," Jean-Pierre said in Wednesday's press briefing. "It is important that students feel safe ... It should not be violent, it should not be hateful rhetoric."