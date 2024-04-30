Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 30, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Reported Indian role in assassination plots a 'serious matter', White House says

The Washington Post reported that an Indian officer is directly involved in a foiled plan to assassinate a US citizen and in the shooting death of a Sikh activist in Canada

Indian role in murder plots 'serious matter': White House
The flags of the United States and India are displayed on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, US, Jun 21, 2023. REUTERS

Reuters

bdnews24.com

Published : 30 Apr 2024, 11:29 AM

Updated : 30 Apr 2024, 11:29 AM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Russian missiles pound power plants in Ukraine
Russian missiles pound power plants in Ukraine
'I can't breathe': Black man in Ohio tells police before he died
'I can't breathe': Black man in Ohio tells police before he died
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Read More
Australian regulator weighs India spice mix issue for possible recall
Australian regulator weighs India spice mix issue for possible recall
Farmer dies amid RAB raid on ‘armed criminals’
Farmer dies amid RAB raid on ‘armed criminals’
N Korea missile landed in Ukraine's Kharkiv: UN experts
N Korea missile landed in Ukraine's Kharkiv: UN experts
Biden holds calls with leaders from Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire talks
Biden holds calls with leaders from Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire talks
Read More
Opinion

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices

Tawheed Reza Noor

A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
Read More