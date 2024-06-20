Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 20, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Extreme heat kills hundreds, millions more sweltering worldwide as summer begins

Record temperatures in recent days are suspected to have caused hundreds, if not thousands, of deaths across Asia and Europe

Extreme heat kills hundreds, millions more sweltering worldwide
A visitor shields herself from the sun with an umbrella at the World War II Memorial amid a heat wave in Washington, US, June 19, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 20 Jun 2024, 11:44 PM

Updated : 20 Jun 2024, 11:44 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Read More
Tk 262.15bn subsidies for LNG in 6 years
Tk 262.15bn subsidies for LNG in 6 years
‘Toofan' storms into Bangladesh cinemas
‘Toofan' storms into Bangladesh cinemas
3 children drown in Moulvibazar, Netrokona floods
3 children drown in Moulvibazar, Netrokona floods
475 sacks of smuggled sugar seized
475 sacks of smuggled sugar seized
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More