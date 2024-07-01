Home +
US to criminally charge Boeing, seek guilty plea

The Justice Department decided to charge Boeing after finding it violated a 2021 agreement that had shielded it from prosecution over the fatal crashes involving 737 MAX jets

US to criminally charge Boeing
Boeing's CEO Dave Calhoun faces families and apologises for the loss of their loved ones upon his arrival to testify before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Investigations Subcommittee hearing on the safety culture at Boeing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, June 18, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 01 Jul 2024, 09:08 AM

Updated : 01 Jul 2024, 09:08 AM

