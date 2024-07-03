An ECNEC meeting chaired by the prime minister greenlights a project to modernise 107 police stations

If police aren’t safe, what security can we expect: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emphasised safety of police personnel to ensure security of people.

“What security can we expect from them if they are not safe,” she said during a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council at the NEC conference room on Tuesday, according to Planning Minister Abdus Salam.

The ECNEC approved a project for the modernisation of police stations across the country.

The project, titled "Construction of Administrative and Barrack Buildings for Police Stations for Bangladesh Police in Different Parts of the Country," aims to modernise 107 police stations.

The estimated cost of the project is Tk 16.24 billion, and it is scheduled to be implemented from May 2024 to June 2027.

Salam said at the post-meeting briefing: "She [the prime minister] said development efforts for all police stations across the country need to proceed together."

The minister said, “Many police station buildings are still old. Water leaks from the roofs when it rains. The armories are also not always secure.”

“This is a groundbreaking initiative by the prime minister. We will work accordingly as per her directives,” he added.

Regarding the project, Planning Secretary Satyajit Karmaker said there are 639 police stations in the country, with 177 already upgraded.

The government has now approved funds for the construction of new buildings and the modernisation of old police stations.

"The prime minister's decision is that the remaining police stations should not be left neglected. Projects will also be undertaken for the rest on a priority basis," he added.