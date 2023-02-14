One killed, many hurt restoring power in Ukraine: minister

One Ukrainian worker has been killed and many have been hurt in recent days trying to repair the power network following Russian air strikes, Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Tuesday.

Russia struck energy facilities across Ukraine in the latest wave of air strikes on Friday, but Galushchenko and national grid operator Ukrenergo said the country was producing enough energy to meet consumers' needs.

"With the incredible efforts of energy workers, it's possible to keep the generation, delivery and distribution of electricity at the required level to meet the needs of consumers," Galushchenko said in a statement.