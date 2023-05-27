Turkey's Erdogan urges voters to turn out, rival sees 'last exit'

A first round of voting on May 14 showed Erdogan with a lead over the opposition's Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and Erdogan's Islamist-rooted AK Party and its allies secured a parliamentary majority in the initial vote.

Addressing flag-waving supporters in Istanbul's Beykoz district during his final campaign rally, Erdogan urged a strong turnout.

"Are we running to the polls tomorrow? Will we cast our votes from the early hours in the morning? We will not miss anyone that voted in the first round," he said, as the crowd chanted "yes" in excitement.

"We will encourage people who could not go (to the ballot box in the first round). Will we complete the work that we left unfinished on May 14, with an overwhelming majority, hopefully by making the gap even wider tomorrow?"

DARK PIT

Kilicdaroglu, who is backed by a six-party opposition alliance, said everyone who loves Turkey must vote.

"If you really want it, we'll all get out of this dark pit together," he wrote in a Tweet. "I am calling to all our people regardless of their view or lifestyle. This is the last exit. Everyone who loves their country should go to the ballot box!"