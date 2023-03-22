While the three-day conference beginning Wednesday in New York isn't intended to produce the kind of binding accord that emerged from meetings on climate in Paris in 2015, or on nature protection in Montreal in 2022, Guterres said it must "result in a bold Water Action Agenda that gives our world's lifeblood the commitment it deserves".

That agenda aims to establish voluntary commitments from countries and sector representatives, and create "political momentum".

"Governments must develop and implement plans that ensure equitable water access for all people while conserving this precious resource," Guterres said.

"I also call on countries to work together across borders to jointly manage water."

Other voices on the issue include scientists, economists and policy experts within the Global Commission on the Economics of Water, which has issued recommendations including phasing out some $700 billion in agricultural and water subsidies it says are environmentally damaging.

That group, set up by the government of the Netherlands, a co-host of this week's conference, is also endorsing partnerships between development finance institutions and private investors to improve water systems.