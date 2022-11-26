Landslide hits Italian island of Ischia, confusion over death toll

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said that no deaths had been confirmed. However Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini said earlier during an event in Milan that eight people had been killed.

Torrential rain hit the port of Casamicciola Terme, one of the six small towns on the island, in the early hours of Saturday, triggering flooding and bringing down buildings.

The fire brigade said searches were underway for 13 people initially reported missing.

"At the moment there are no confirmed deaths, there are some difficulties in the rescue operations because the weather conditions are still challenging", Piantedosi told reporters in Rome.

Images showed thick mud, debris and stones in Casamicciola Terme.

Ischia is a volcanic island around 30 km (19 miles) from Naples that draws visitors to its thermal baths and picturesque coastline. It is densely populated and has a large number of illegally built houses, putting inhabitants at permanent risk from flooding and earthquakes.

In 2006 a landslide killed a father and his three daughters on the island.