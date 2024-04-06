    বাংলা

    Things I miss about Ramadan

    Have we stopped valuing the small things that meant so much to us when we were young, or is it just the curse of growing up?

    Samia Zahin
    Published : 6 April 2024, 02:00 PM
    Updated : 6 April 2024, 02:00 PM

    There are lots of things I miss about the Ramadans of my childhood:

    • Going to bed early so I could have Sehri with my family, only to oversleep and substitute breakfast for my last meal instead (This never stopped me from going about telling everyone ‘I am fasting’ with a bright smile)

    • The half-day fasts I devised from morning Sehri to noon to feel like I was doing my part

    • Seeing my family pray and immediately taking out a prayer mat, copying their movements, and mumbling along in the hope I was able to follow what my elders were saying in their prayers

    • Accidentally drinking water, then checking left and right before trying to convince myself, “If no one saw it, then it never happened”

    • Actually waking up for Sehri on time and staying up after Fajr prayers to see the beautiful sunrise and bask in its golden glow before returning to bed

    • School being closed for nearly an entire month

    • The feast the women of the family would spend the entire day making

    • Sitting patiently at the table and waiting for the Magrib Azaan. Then, praying together with my family for a few minutes before we broke our fast

    • Accompanying my Ammu or Khala to the door to hand out food to the street kids after breaking our fast. My family would always have some food ready for them

    • Bragging to friends, classmates and peers about how many days I had fasted  

    • Planning to buy the perfect dress for Eid

    • Patiently waiting for Eid Day with an eye on the salami I would receive from my elders

    • Pre-planning all the things I would buy with my Eid salami

    • Waking up before everyone else on Eid Day, taking a shower, getting dressed up, and going to a nearby friend’s house

    • Losing track of the time during Eid celebrations and falling asleep with a smile

    Now, I look back on those days and feel nostalgic.

    It seems like, as time goes on and we grow up, we start feeling less and less excited about the little things that bring joy to our daily lives. Over the years, I’ve lost many of the things that brightened up the days of Ramadan.

    What holds us back? Is it the current state of the world? The sorrow of not being able to help those who are suffering?

    Are we too drained of emotional energy by the constant reminders that the world is not a happy place?

    Looking back at my childhood I think of golden times when I was more present instead of being glued to my phone all the time. When I took an active part in the daily things that make Ramadan a month to remember.

    For the sake of those lovely days, I’ve come up with a small plan this year. To be more present and engaged in all the little things I can do with my family – helping to prepare Iftar, setting out plates, going to neighbours’ homes to share Iftar.

    Maybe those golden days aren’t gone just yet. Perhaps all I need to do is put in the effort to make this Ramadan as joyous and memorable as those of the past.

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

