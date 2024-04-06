Things I miss about Ramadan

Now, I look back on those days and feel nostalgic.

It seems like, as time goes on and we grow up, we start feeling less and less excited about the little things that bring joy to our daily lives. Over the years, I’ve lost many of the things that brightened up the days of Ramadan.

What holds us back? Is it the current state of the world? The sorrow of not being able to help those who are suffering?

Are we too drained of emotional energy by the constant reminders that the world is not a happy place?

Looking back at my childhood I think of golden times when I was more present instead of being glued to my phone all the time. When I took an active part in the daily things that make Ramadan a month to remember.

For the sake of those lovely days, I’ve come up with a small plan this year. To be more present and engaged in all the little things I can do with my family – helping to prepare Iftar, setting out plates, going to neighbours’ homes to share Iftar.

Maybe those golden days aren’t gone just yet. Perhaps all I need to do is put in the effort to make this Ramadan as joyous and memorable as those of the past.

