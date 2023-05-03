    বাংলা

    German troops start withdrawal from Mali: commander

    Europe's relations with Mali have deteriorated since a military coup in 2020 and since the government invited fighters from the Wagner Group

    Reuters
    Published : 3 May 2023, 02:13 PM
    Updated : 3 May 2023, 02:13 PM

    German troops have started to withdraw from Mali as Berlin aims to wind up by May next year a mission that has been hampered by disputes with the ruling military junta in Bamako and the arrival of Russian forces. 

    Berlin has deployed some 1,000 troops to Mali, most near the northern town of Gao where their main task is to gather reconnaissance for the UN peacekeeping mission MINUSMA. 

    The military has begun shipping the first components of what amounts to some 1,300 container loads of equipment, the German commander in Mali, Colonel Heiko Bohnsack, told the daily Tagesspiegel in an interview published on Wednesday. 

    In the first stages of the withdrawal, the material in place will slowly be thinned out while the troops will maintain all means to fulfil their mission, he added. 

    Also on Wednesday, the government in Berlin paved the way for a last one-year extension of the decade-old mission until May 2024, a decision that is still subject to approval by the lower house of parliament.

    MINUSMA was established in 2013 to support foreign and local troops battling Islamist militants but in recent months there have been repeated instances of friction between the Malian authorities and the mission. 

    MINUSMA has about 12,000 military personnel deployed in the country. The three largest contributors are Chad, Bangladesh and Egypt. 

    Europe's relations with Mali have deteriorated since a military coup in 2020 and since the government invited fighters from the Wagner Group, a Kremlin-linked private military company, to support its fight against insurgents. 

    That prompted France to withdraw its troops in 2022 after almost a decade in Mali.

    RELATED STORIES
    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Defence Minister Boris Pistorius attend the weekly Cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany Mar 22, 2023. REUTERS
    Germany's military gaps cannot be fully bridged by 2030: minister
    Berlin seeks to revamp its armed forces after Russia's invasion of Ukraine following decades of neglect
    The national flag of Russia flies atop the Russian embassy, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Berlin, Germany, Apr 5, 2022.
    Russia announces 'reciprocal' expulsion of over 20 German diplomats
    Relations between Russia and Germany, which used to be the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas, have fallen apart since Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine
    General manager of the German Eastern Business Association (OAOEV) Michael Harms is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany, October 16, 2019.
    German business group wants Berlin to offer more protection in Ukraine
    The association's demand follows German Economy Minister Robert Habeck's promise during a visit to Kyiv this week to provide German companies investment guarantees in Ukraine
    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks as he attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Dec 8, 2022.
    Germany's digital drive a chance to wipe out unemployment: Scholz
    The planned economic overhaul was a 'great task' but could be achieved, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, adding that 'there is a lot to do'

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury