Only child? Four ways to prepare as a caregiver for aging parents

It is hard enough to be a caregiver for elderly parents when there are multiple siblings to help.

Sometimes, there is only you.

Just ask Michael Hausknost. The financial planner from Long Beach, California is helping his 90-year-old mom, Eva, as she moves from an assisted living facility into one that specialises in memory care.

Hausknost's dad passed away many years ago. His mom's other relatives are thousands of miles away in Europe. Eva has no money at this point apart from Social Security checks.