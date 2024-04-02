    বাংলা

    Palestinians want April vote for full United Nations membership

    An application to become a full UN member needs to be approved by the Security Council - where the United States can cast a veto - and then at least two-thirds of the 193-member General Assembly

    Reuters
    Published : 1 April 2024, 06:07 PM
    Updated : 1 April 2024, 06:07 PM

    The Palestinian Authority wants the United Nations Security Council to vote this month to make it a full member of the world body, the Palestinian UN envoy told Reuters on Monday, a move that can be blocked by Israel's ally the United States. 

    Riyad Mansour, who has permanent observer status in the UN, made the Palestinian plans public as the war between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants nears a six-month milestone in Gaza and Israel is expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank 

    Mansour told Reuters that the aim was for the Security Council to take a decision at an April 18 ministerial meeting on the Middle East, but that a vote had yet to be scheduled. He said a 2011 Palestinian application for full membership was still pending because the 15-member council never took a formal decision. 

    "The intention is to put the application to a vote in the Security Council this month," he added. 

    Alongside a push to end the war, global pressure has grown for a resumption of efforts to broker a two-state solution - with an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel. 

    The war began after Hamas fighters attacked Israel on Oct 7, killing 1,200 people and seizing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Israel retaliated by imposing a total siege on Gaza, then launching an air and ground assault that has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians, health authorities in Gaza say. 

    UN APPROVAL 

    An application to become a full UN member needs to be approved by the Security Council - where the United States can cast a veto - and then at least two-thirds of the 193-member General Assembly. 

    The US mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

    A Security Council committee assessed the Palestinian application in 2011 for several weeks. But the committee did not reach a unanimous position and the council never voted on a resolution to recommend Palestinian membership. 

    At the time, diplomats said the Palestinians did not have enough support in the Security Council to force a veto by the United States, which had said it opposed the move. A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the US, Russia, China, France or Britain to be adopted. 

    Instead of pushing for a council vote, the Palestinians went to the U.N. General Assembly seeking to become a non-member observer state. The assembly approved de facto recognition of the sovereign state of Palestine in November 2012. 

    Little progress has been made on achieving Palestinian statehood since the signing of the Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestinian Authority in the early 1990s. Among the obstacles are expanding Israeli settlements. 

    The Palestinian Authority, headed by President Mahmoud Abbas, exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank and is Israel's partner to the Oslo Accords. Hamas in 2007 ousted the Palestinian Authority from power in the Gaza Strip. 

    Israeli settlements risk eliminating any practical possibly of a Palestinian state, U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk said last month. He said the transfer by Israel of its own population into occupied territory amounted to a war crime. 

    US President Joe Biden's administration said in February that Israel's expansion of West Bank settlements was inconsistent with international law, signaling a return to long-standing US policy on the issue that had been reversed by the previous administration of Donald Trump.

    RELATED STORIES
    Members of the United Nations Security Council vote on a Gaza resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan leading to a permanent sustainable ceasefire, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, at UN headquarters in New York City, US, March 25, 2024. REUTERS
    UNSC demands ceasefire amid Israeli airstrikes
    After vetoing three earlier draft council resolutions, the US abstains in the vote following global pressure for a ceasefire to ease fears of famine
    Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun and Algerian Ambassador to the UN Amar Bendjama vote against a United States-sponsored resolution calling for a ceasefire amid the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, during a meeting of the UN Security Council at UN headquarters in New York City, US, March 22, 2024.
    Russia, China veto US-led UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire
    The resolution called for a roughly six-week ceasefire to protect civilians and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance
    The United Nations Security Council meets to consider a United States-sponsored resolution calling for a ceasefire during the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at UN headquarters in New York City, US, March 22, 2024. REUTERS
    UNSC fails to pass resolution calling for Gaza ceasefire
    Russia says the US resolution contains an effective green light for Israel to mount a military operation in Rafah
    The United Nations logo is seen at the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 23, 2019.
    UN likely to vote Tuesday on Gaza ceasefire, US signals veto
    Algeria put forward an initial draft resolution more than two weeks ago

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin