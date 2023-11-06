Israel rebuffs mounting calls for ceasefire; Lebanon strike angers Hezbollah

Israel rebuffed growing international pressure for a ceasefire and continued intense bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Sunday as the top US diplomat scrambled to contain a crisis that threatened to cause further escalation in neighbouring Lebanon.

Gaza was under "unprecedented bombardment" from Israel on Sunday, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, while Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel said that all communications and internet services had once again been cut.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas joined international calls for an immediate ceasefire at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was making an unannounced visit to the occupied West Bank.

But after Blinken repeated US concerns that a ceasefire could aid Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled that out unless hostages held by Hamas were released: "There will be no ceasefire without the return of the hostages. This should be completely removed from the lexicon."

Tensions increased with Lebanon as an Israeli strike on a car in the south of the country killed three children and their grandmother, Lebanese authorities said.

Israel's chief military spokesperson said the military had attacked "terrorist targets of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon" in response to a missile attack against tanks that killed an Israeli citizen. He said a Hezbollah drone was also shot down.

Sirens have sounded across central Israel, with Israeli media reporting rockets struck areas in and around Tel Aviv. No casualties were reported.

Gaza health officials said more than 9,770 Palestinians have been killed in the war, which began when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 240 hostage.

Israel said 31 of its soldiers have been killed so far.

'TORN-APART FLESH'

At the Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza, where the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said Israeli forces had killed at least 47 people in an overnight strike, people searched for victims or survivors.

"All night I and the other men were trying to pick the dead from the rubble. We got children, dismembered, torn-apart flesh," said Saeed al-Nejma, 53, adding that he had been asleep with his family when the blast hit his neighbourhood.

Asked for comment, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they were gathering details.

In a separate attack, 21 Palestinians from one family, including women and children, were killed in strikes overnight, the health ministry said. The IDF declined to comment.

Reuters could not independently verify these accounts.

"We demand that you stop them from committing these crimes immediately," Abbas told Blinken, urging an "immediate ceasefire" from Israel.

"There are no words to describe the war of genocide and destruction to which our Palestinian people are being subjected in Gaza at the hands of the Israeli war machine, without regard to the rules of international law," news agency WAFA quoted Abbas as telling Blinken.

CEASEFIRE CALLS

Foreign ministers from Qatar, Saudi, Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates met Blinken in Amman on Saturday and also urged him to persuade Israel to agree to a ceasefire.

Pope Francis joined calls for peace. "Stop in the name of God," he said, calling for humanitarian aid and help for the injured to ease the "very grave" situation in Gaza.

But Blinken says a ceasefire would benefit Hamas, allowing it to regroup and attack again. Instead, the US wants localised pauses in fighting to allow in humanitarian aid and for people to leave Gaza.

"The Secretary reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance and resumption of essential services in Gaza," spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Blinken said the Palestinian Authority should play a central role in the future of the Gaza strip, a US official said after the West Bank visit.