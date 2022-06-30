French court finds 20 guilty for 2015 Islamist attacks in Paris
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jun 2022 01:19 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2022 02:05 AM BdST
A French court on Wednesday handed down guilty verdicts for all 20 men tried for the 2015 killing of 130 people in a coordinated gun-and-bomb rampage by Islamist gunmen in Paris.
Main suspect Salah Abdeslam was found guilty on terrorism and murder charges, judge Jean-Louis Peries said.
The 32-year-old Belgium-born Frenchman, the only surviving member of the group that carried out the attacks on Nov. 13, 2015, was sentenced to life imprisonment with no possibility of early release, a sentence handed out only four times previously in France.
The Bataclan music hall, six bars and restaurants and the perimeter of the Stade de France sports stadium were targeted in hours-long attacks across Paris that shook France and left deep scars on the country's psyche.
French fire brigade members aid an injured individual near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris on Nov 13, 2015. Reuters
He later apologised to the victims and said during the trial that he had chosen at the last minute not to detonate his explosive vest. But, based on the investigations and hearings, the court ruled otherwise.
"The court considered that the explosive vest malfunctioned," Peries said. Abdeslam is "guilty of being a member of a terrorist network," he also said.
"All defendants are found guilty on all counts," the judge added, with the exception of terrorism charges for one of the less prominent accused.
It has been a trial like no others, not only for its exceptional length of 10 months, but also for the time it devoted to allowing victims to testify in detail about their ordeal and their struggles in overcoming it, while families of those killed spoke of how hard it was to move on.
Thirteen other people, 10 of whom are also in custody, were also in the courtroom during the months-long hearings. During that time, some took responsibility for their role in the attacks and apologised to the victims. Others have not said a word.
The court found them guilty of crimes ranging from helping provide the attackers with weapons or cars to planning to take part in the attack. Six more, tried in absentia and believed to be dead, were also found guilty.
Arthur Denouveaux, a survivor of the Bataclan attack, had told Reuters ahead of the verdict that the trial had surpassed victims' expectations "because terrorists spoke, terrorists in a way answered to our testimonies, that was so unexpected, that never happens in terrorist trials."
"I think we can be proud of what we achieved," said Denouveaux, the president of Life for Paris, a victims' association.
- 20 found guilty for Paris attacks
- US to boost military presence in Europe
- Bodies of 20 migrants found in Libyan desert
- Millions risk undernourishment as wheat prices surge: UN
- NATO invites Finland, Sweden to join
- Rajasthan bans public gatherings after Hindu man’s murder
- UK sanctions Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin
- Turkey clears way for Finland, Sweden to join NATO
- French court finds 20 guilty for 2015 Islamist attacks in Paris
- US to boost military presence in Europe as NATO bolsters its eastern flank
- Norway blames ‘pro-Russian group’ for cyber attack
- Millions risk undernourishment as wheat prices surge, FAO and OECD warn
- Bodies of 20 migrants found in Libyan desert two weeks after last contact
- Men will represent women at gathering for national unity: Taliban leader
Most Read
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- Padma Bridge's screws couldn't have been removed by hand: CID
- Bangladesh signs Tk 92bn deal with Japan for metro rail linking Dhaka's east to west
- Tensions rise in Indian town after killing of Hindu man
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Govt to start collecting tolls on Bangabandhu Expressway on Jul 1
- Adity Sarker, a doctor, dies from self-inflicted burn wounds
- Bangladesh to announce the date of Eid-ul-Azha on Thursday
- Man arrested after video of manipulating Padma Bridge bolts goes viral
- Bangladesh bans motorcycles from Padma Bridge after congestion